Mother-son pair among 5 drug peddlers held in Jammu, Kathua

Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Five alleged drug peddlers, including a mother-son pair, were arrested with contraband in their possession from different places in Jammu and Kathua districts on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

Shamoo and her son Ravi, both residents of Rajiv Nagar, were arrested with nearly 50 grams of heroin on them during a check at Chowadhi in Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

Two peddlers – Adil Gull and Rayees of Anantnag – were arrested after over 30 grams of heroin was recovered from their car during a check at a warehouse in Jammu.

In Kathua, the spokesperson said, another drug peddler, Vinod Singh, was nabbed while selling charas to a youth in the Bani area.

Advertisment

Around 85 grams of contraband was seized from his possession.

All five were separately booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI TAS TAS VN VN