Mother-son pair drowns in pond in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her minor son drowned in a farm pond in the Bhinay area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday, police said.

Bhinay SHO Narsingh Meena said the mother-son pair drowned in a pond in the Khaida village.

Khaida resident Badami Devi Jat was working in the field while her son and daughter were playing near the pond. During that time, her eight-year-old son Lokesh slipped and fell into the water, Meena said.

Badami Devi jumped into the water to save her son. She did not know how to swim and drowned with Lokesh, he added.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, the police said. PTI AG SZM