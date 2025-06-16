Mother, stepfather held for strangling five-year-old boy in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A woman and her second husband here were arrested for allegedly strangling her five-year-old son from previous marriage to death, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light when the child's biological father lodged a complaint.

Police said both the accused -- identified as Reshma from Barawa and Atiq from Jagdishpur -- have confessed to the crime.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atish Kumar Singh, Reshma was earlier married to Aziz from Chitaipur in Pratapgarh district. The couple divorced over marital discord, after which Reshma married Atiq. They lived in a rented house in Godhna.

On Monday morning, Reshma allegedly took the lifeless body of her son Ilyas to her parental home in Barawa.

When Aziz was informed about the boy's death, he alerted the police.

Based on his complaint, Mirganj Station House Officer Vinod Kumar and a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. Police said injury marks were visible on the boy's neck, leading to the suspicion that he was strangled. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the ASP said.

He said during interrogation, Reshma confessed that she and Atiq had indeed strangled the boy as Aziz sought the child's custody.