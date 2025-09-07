Mother tongue connects us to roots, preserves culture: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday underlined the importance of mother tongue, saying it keeps people connected to their roots and helps preserve cultural identity.

"There is no better thing than your mother tongue. Our mothers teach us our first words in it. Mother tongues are a medium by which we remain connected to our roots," Gupta said while addressing the felicitation ceremony for teachers of tri-term classes of Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari languages at the Constitution Club here.

The chief minister noted that while most residents of Delhi hail from different states, their children often lose touch with their native languages and culture.

"Most of Delhiites are from other states but our children have missed that connection with our birth land. Such initiatives of teaching local languages are a very important step," she said.

Gupta said the Delhi government had recently decided to celebrate the foundation days of all states to honour the city's cultural diversity.

"Whenever someone asks me what I like the most about Delhi, I say it is the diversity and different cultures that are its speciality. Every festival of the country is celebrated here as if it is our own," she added.

Calling Delhi the karma-bhumi of millions, the chief minister said such initiatives help strengthen the bond with people's janm-bhumi (birth land).

"I wish all the best for such good initiatives," she said. PTI MHS HIG HIG