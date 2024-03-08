Motherless elephant calf to be sent to Mudumalai camp in TN

Erode (TN), Mar 8 (PTI) A two-month-old motherless female elephant calf found in Arepalayam forest under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the district will be shifted to Mudumalai elephant camp, forest officials said on Friday.

According to forest personnel, a female elephant aged around 35 to 40 years came to Bannari forest here on March 3 along with its 60-day-old calf in search of water and food.

The villagers noticed the mother elephant lying down and informed the STR officials. A team of forest officials along with a veterinary doctor visited the spot and saw the elephant lying in a distressed condition and unable to feed her calf.

They treated the ailing elephant with fluids and necessary medication. Inspite of the best efforts of the forest department, the mother elephant succumbed to her ailments on March 5. Later, the baby calf was reunited with its elephant herd in STR by forest department officials.

However, the baby calf was noticed by the public near Arepalayam forest located within Hassanure Forest Range of STR on Thursday. They informed the forest officials who rescued it. The officials said the baby elephant will be shifted to Mudumalai elephant camp within two days, where it will join with other elephants. PTI COR KH