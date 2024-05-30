'Mothers Against Vaping' calls for campaigns to flag adverse effects of nicotine consumption

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) 'Mothers Against Vaping', a united front of mothers dedicated to combatting the "vaping crisis" among youths, called for initiating robust educational campaigns to underscore the harmful effects of nicotine consumption through new technology devices on the eve of World No Tobacco Day on Thursday.

At an event at the Indian International Centre, the group released a four-point agenda to counter the global tobacco industry's strategies to connect with the youth.

As part of the agenda, it called for initiating robust educational campaigns directed at diverse stakeholders, including mothers, teachers, policymakers and children.

"This educational initiative must underscore the harmful effects of nicotine consumption through new technology devices. The education should also highlight the potential of these devices to serve as a gateway to more harmful substances," the group said.

Healthcare professionals, particularly doctors, also play a crucial role in dispelling myths and providing accurate information about the health hazards of vaping. By leveraging their expertise and first-hand experiences, doctors can offer insights that contradict the misleading narratives promoted by the tobacco industry, it said.

Dr Rajesh Gupta, Additional Director of Pulmonology and Critical Care at Fortis Healthcare Noida, said, "There is a concerning lack of awareness among children, teenagers and even their parents regarding the risks associated with new-age vaping devices." "Many mistakenly believe that vaping involves only harmless vapours with pleasant flavours. It is crucial to educate them about the reality: these vapours contain harmful chemicals that can lead to serious lung diseases," he said.

'Mothers Against Vaping' also called for utilising the same marketing tools and digital spaces that tobacco companies are using.

This should involve launching effective campaigns across various digital channels, including influencers whom children admire and relate to, the group said.

These campaigns can promote messages centred around valuing one's body and embracing individuality. Mothers and teachers should also be effectively engaged in these digital spaces. There is also a need to urge policymakers to bring in stringent laws against various marketing and digital tools that are being deployed, it said.

On the reasons for the rising popularity of new-age smoking devices among children, clinical psychologist Dr Bhavna Barmi said, "Children's mental states make them highly susceptible to early experimentation with addictive behaviours. Hence, we are witnessing a troubling surge in children being drawn to enticing electronic addictive devices like vapes and e-cigarettes." "A major factor fuelling this trend is the packaging and advertising tactics employed by manufacturers of these modern devices," she said.

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar and author and columnist Kishwar Desai also joined 'Mothers Against Vaping' to support the cause.

They joined the list of a host of other celebrities like actor Neha Dhupia and Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia who stand with the group in its efforts to eradicate the menace of vaping from children's lives. PTI PLB DIV DIV