Mother's experience with autistic daughter inspires picture-based books for special children

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) When Niti Shukla learned that her younger daughter was affected by autism, she sought help to raise her as a special child, only to discover that there were hardly any curated material or books available in the country for children with special needs.

Shukla took it upon herself and launched "Brainland Books", a publishing firm aimed to produce a variety of activity and brain-boosting books to engage kids and keep them away from screens.

She told PTI Bhasha that her daughter, Avika, would not respond to calls, stare blankly, be irritable, and avoid eye contact. Just two months short of her second birthday, Avika was diagnosed with autism, which also marked a turning point in Shukla's life.

As discussions progressed with doctors, she understood that increased screen time is one of the main contributing factors in autism symptoms if autistic traits are present in a child.

Additionally, Shukla also learned that excessive screen time can cause virtual autism in normal children, where they show reduced social communication.

The thought culminated into the launch of Brainland Books two years ago to publish a variety of activity and brain-boosting books to engage kids and keep them away from screens.

"With the help of doctors and therapy, we understood how to communicate with such children. While materials for this were available internationally, there were no books in India," she said.

Based on her learning and experience while teaching her daughter, Shukla started preparing books that aim to help special children as well.

Brainland Books has published more than 50 books so far.

It has now published its first book for special kids, "Picture Book to Learn Daily Routine," which teaches daily routines to children with special needs through pictures.

"Such children cannot express their feelings. Nor can they follow our instructions. Therefore, through the pictures shown in the book, they are told when to get out of bed, go to the bathroom, brush their teeth, and take a bath," she said.

The Noida-based publisher will release four more books for children with autism by the end of December.

The upcoming books will focus on teaching alphabets, numbers, pencil control, tracing, colours, and basic math, beyond daily routines.

"These books are especially beneficial for children as well as their parents, who learn to communicate with them. Since such children are unable to connect with spoken words, pictures can help them learn about their daily routines and make their lives easier," Shukla said.

Her publication is now coming out with books on brain exercises, puzzles, and logical reasoning for elderly people as well. PTI NK MAH MAH