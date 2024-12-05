Motion urging Centre to 'lure' airlines to fly to Europe, US from Kolkata passed in WB assembly

Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) A motion was passed unanimously in the West Bengal assembly on Thursday, urging the Union government to "lure" airlines to operate direct international flights to Europe and the US from Kolkata.

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who moved the motion in the House, said the Centre and the West Bengal government should work together in this regard.

“This House resolves to urge upon the Union government... to lure various international and domestic airlines to operate direct international flights to Europe and the United States of America from Kolkata on a regular basis so as to end the difficulties faced by the fliers from the region, as also to promote huge potential of tourism,” the motion, passed unanimously by voice vote in the House, said.

Supporting the proposal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said BJP MLAs would be part of any delegation sent by the House to the Union aviation minister for increasing international flight connectivity from Kolkata.

He, however, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of not providing land for augmentation of some airports in the state for civil aviation, including at Hasimara and Kalaikunda, which belong to the Indian Air Force.

Adhikari claimed that the augmentation of a secondary runway at NSCBI Airport here was also facing impediments.

Asserting that the exit of Tata Motors from Singur also acted as a negative for the state, he said passenger demand and economic viability are some of the main criteria for international or domestic airlines to come to the city.

Tata Motors shifted its Nano car plant from Singur to Sanand in Gujarat in 2008 following an anti-land acquisition agitation.

Bhattacharya, the Minister of State (independent charge) for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, said direct connectivity to Kolkata from Europe and the US will be of great help for students, businessmen and tourists.

She said that owing to limited international connectivity, fliers from the city or the eastern part of India travelling to and from Europe or the US are forced to make stopovers at Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi or Singapore.

Bhattacharya said the last direct connectivity to Europe from Kolkata was discontinued in 2022. PTI AMR RBT