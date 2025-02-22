'Motivated plea': Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking removal of 'illegal' constructions in Ajmeri Gate

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has dismissed with Rs 10,000 costs a plea seeking to demolish alleged illegal and unauthorised constructions within the regulated area of Ajmeri Gate here.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the petition is only a "camouflage" and has been filed as a public interest litigation (PIL) to achieve some "extraneous" purpose sans public interest.

The bench said it was constrained to observe that such petitions ultimately result in impeding the course of court's endeavour to espouse genuine public causes.

"The jurisprudence which surrounds the development of PIL petitions in India concerns itself primarily to give voice to the voiceless and to provide access to justice to those who are disadvantaged for any reason, namely, reason of illiteracy, poverty or any other handicap," it said.

The bench added that the court cannot sit in silence if any attempt to impure the stream of PIL is made otherwise the object of development of PIL shall get defeated.

The court, therefore, is to be always at guards to promote genuine PILs, however, motivated and camouflaged petitions should be nipped in the bud, it said.

The bench imposed Rs 10,000 costs on petitioner Mirza Aurangzeb to be deposited with the Delhi High Court Staff Welfare Fund.

"The facts and circumstances of the case lead us to an indefeasible conclusion that the petitioner, while instituting the instant petition, has only extended his name to achieve an oblique motive, and hence, the petition has clearly been filed for extraneous considerations," it said. PTI SKV KVK KVK