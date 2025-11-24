Motok community played pivotal role in shaping Assamese society: Sonowal

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the Motok community has played a pivotal role in shaping the social, cultural and national character of the Assamese people.

Speaking at the 86th Central Foundation Day of the All Asom Motok Sanmilan in Dibrugarh, Sonowal called for strengthening collective efforts to build a self-reliant Assam through discipline, determination and youth empowerment.

The Motok community's resilience and organisational discipline have consistently contributed to the progress of Assamese society, he said.

"The Motok community is known for discipline, commitment and resilience. When they decide on a task, they achieve it through dedication and hard work," he said.

Sonowal said the community has historically demonstrated a strong sense of unity and responsibility.

He urged the youth leadership of the community to pursue excellence in education, agriculture, science and technology, sports and culture.

"A self-reliant Motok society will build a self-reliant Assam," he said.