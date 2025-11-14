Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awards Rs 38.26 lakh compensation to kin of victim

New Delhi, Nov 13(PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded around Rs 38.26 lakh to the family members of a man who died in a road accident in 2017.

Headed by Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda, the MACT was hearing the petition filed by the family members of Deepak Singh, who died after a car hit his motorcycle on July 30, 2017.

According to the plea, Singh was crossing the red light near the main GT Road Bus Stand at Khampur, Delhi, when a speeding and negligently driven car hit his motorcycle, causing him to fall on the road and sustain grave injuries.

He was immediately taken to SRHC Hospital, Narela, Delhi, and thereafter, he was shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

In a judgment dated November 13, the judge said, "In view of the evidence on record, this tribunal has held that the petitioners have been able to prove on the basis of preponderance of probabilities that Deepak Singh had sustained fatal injuries in the road accident due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle by its driver on the date and time of the accident." The tribunal held that the deceased was the sole breadwinner and the whole family was dependent on him, so all five petitioning members were entitled to the compensation.

The tribunal awarded compensation of more than Rs. 38.26 lakh under various heads.

The offending vehicle was covered by a valid existing insurance policy, making the insurance company, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd, liable to pay the full compensation to the victim's family. PTI MDB SJK SJK KSS KSS