Motor trolley washed away by rain, Chamoli dist village cut off

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Jul 20 (PTI) A motor trolley was washed out by heavy overnight rains in the Tharali area of Chamoli, cutting off a village from the rest of the district.

The heavy rains Friday night washed out the motor trolley near Dhadarbagad on Dungri-Ratgaon motor road, the District Disaster Management Centre said.

The motor trolley connected Ghurad-Ghumti village with the rest of the district.

About 75 people live in the village, and anyone wanting to go there will have to walk an additional six kms.