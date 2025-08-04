Motor vehicle inspector arrested in corruption case; 44 plots, 1 kg gold found with him

Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 (PTI) A motor vehicle inspector was arrested in Odisha's Boudh district on Monday after 44 plots, 1 kg of gold and other valuables were allegedly found in his possession, officials said.

Golap Chandra Hansdah, working at the RTO in Boudh, was arrested after assets disproportionate to his known sources of income were found in his possession, they said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him, they added.

Among the other valuables found in his possession were a multi-storeyed building, 2 kg of silver, Rs 2.38 lakh in cash and Rs 1.34 crore in deposits, officials said.

Besides, a diary with details of benami transactions was recovered from him, they said.

"The MVI could not account for possession of the assets satisfactorily," an official said.

Of the 44 plots in the possession of Hansdah and his family, 43 were located in and around Baripada town, and one was located on the outskirts of Balasore town.

He joined the government service in 1991, and his present salary is Rs 1.08 lakh per month, officials said. PTI AAM AAM SOM