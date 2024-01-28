Motor vehicle inspector in Kerala held for accepting bribe

Kozhikode (PTI), Jan 28 (PTI) A motor vehicle inspector was caught red-handed by vigilance officials while accepting a bribe and keeping it in a gunny bag in a kitchen in his house in this district on Sunday.

The accused, Abdul Jaleel, was serving as a MVI (Motor Vehicle Inspector) in a sub Road Transport Office in Feroke here.

Based on a complaint lodged by a person, Vigilance sleuths carried out a search in his house in Azhinjilam in the morning.

Earlier, they had sent the complainant to his house with the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 which Jaleel had demanded earlier.

A senior vigilance official said though the accused accepted the money, he suddenly had some doubts and concealed the amount in a gunny bag kept in the kitchen.

"We recovered the gunny bag and the bribe amount kept in it during the search. Earlier we also received several complaints against him," he told reporters here.

The vigilance department had even registered a history sheet, notifying him as a suspect in the wake of several complaints, the officer added. PTI LGK KH