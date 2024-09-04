Motor vehicle inspectors accused of taking bribe to distribute vehicles to RTOs

Mumbai, Sept 4 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Wednesday registered a case against three motor vehicle inspectors for allegedly taking bribe for distributing interceptor vehicles to RTO officials.

The accused, working in the Mumbai transport commissioner's office, allegedly took Rs 25,000 for each vehicle from Regional Transport Office officials of every district in Maharashtra over a month, an ACB official said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

The vehicles -- Scorpio Classics -- had been purchased from the road safety fund. The accused, identified as Parikshit Patil, Santosh Kathar and Dhanraj Shinde, allegedly collected a total of Rs 46.75 lakh, the official said.

The trio were members of a committee formed to procure 187 interceptor vehicles, and were later assigned the task of distributing them to RTOs in every district as per requirement from July onwards.

A motor vehicle inspector posted in Amaravati district approached the ACB here with a complaint against them. During preliminary verification, it was established that the three men did collect money in the name of providing accessories, the official said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and probe was underway, he said. PTI DC KRK