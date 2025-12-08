Motor vehicle rules changed in Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) The Cabinet on Monday approved changes to the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules to fix the maximum age limit for tourist and other commercial vehicles.

The amended rules will be called the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2025, an official statement said.

According to the decision, tourist vehicles with all-India tourist permits in the National Capital Region (NCR) can run for 12 years if they use petrol or CNG, while diesel tourist vehicles can run for 10 years.

In non-NCR areas, tourist vehicles with these permits -- whether running on petrol, CNG or diesel -- can operate for 12 years.

For other permit categories, such as stage carriage, contract carriage, goods vehicles and school buses in the NCR, the maximum age limit is 15 years for vehicles operating on petrol, CNG, electric or other clean fuels.

Diesel vehicles under these permits in the NCR can operate only up to 10 years.

In non-NCR areas, vehicles under these permits -- regardless of the fuel type -- will be allowed to run for 15 years, the government said.