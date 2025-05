Sehore (MP), May 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their motorcycle fell into a well in Sehore district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Phoolmogra village, said district superintendent of police Deepak Shukla.

The bike crashed into the protective wall around the well and fell inside, he said.

The bodies of Hanif Khan (35) and Siraj Khan (32) were retrieved and further investigation was underway, he said. PTI COR MAS KRK