Motorbike of BJP worker set on fire

Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) Two motorcycles belonging to a BJP worker and his brother were set on fire in North Kolkata's Kashipur area, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Tarak Das, a BJP booth agent said his own motorcycle and that of his brother were set on fire in the early hours of Wednesday. He alleged that he faced threats from the Trinamool Congress.

"Around 2.30 am, I woke up and found that my bike and that of my brother's were on fire. Strangely, other bikes nearby remained untouched,"Das said.

Tala police station said a complaint has been received and they are investigating the matter, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devika Chakraborty, the local TMC councillor of ward No 3, denied any involvement of the TMC in the matter. PTI BSM RG