Motorbike rider claims golf ball hit him; case registered against club

Pune, Apr 3 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unidentified person and the management of the Poona Club Golf Course after a motorcyclist was allegedly injured by a stray golf ball.

The club, however, claimed that such an incident was nearly improbable considering the safety measures that are in place.

Pranil Kusle stated in his complaint that a golf ball struck him in the chest around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when he was on the nearby flyover, causing an injury.

A case was registered at Yerawada police station under section 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Wednesday, said an official.

The Poona Club Golf Course stated that the course is fully secured, with expert-designed safety measures to prevent balls from leaving the premises.

"We have taken utmost care to ensure safety, and the course is enclosed from all sides. The nets have been designed by experts to prevent balls from going out. With 400 golfers playing daily, it is extremely difficult to track every shot, but we prioritize safety at all times," said Ikram Khan, advisor to the PGC committee and former captain of the golf course.

Khan also questioned the possibility of a golf ball reaching the particular spot on the flyover. "Given our course design and protective measures, it is nearly impossible for a ball to land there," he added.

He himself is involved with the design of the nets at the golf course, Khan said.