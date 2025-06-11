Motorbike rider killed after being hit by cement mixer

Nagpur, Jun 11 (PTI) A motorbike-rider was killed in the city after a cement mixer detached from a tractor and hit him, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Vaishno Devi intersection around 11.30 on Tuesday morning, said an official of Nandanvan police station.

Attasingh Ramdas Verma (49), resident of Bharat Nagar in Kalamna area, was riding his bike when the iron belt securing the mixer to the tractor snapped, causing it to strike him.

Verma was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Tractor driver Santosh Mangal Shahu (29) was arrested and further probe was on.