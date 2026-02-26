Motorcycle accident on Tirumala ghat road kills TN devotee, pillion rider injured

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 26 (PTI) A devotee from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu died when his motorcycle hit a railing and fell off the Tirumala ghat road early Thursday, police said.

Police said the accident occurred when the rider allegedly lost control of the motorcycle while descending the ghat road.

“A devotee from Tamil Nadu lost his life, and the pillion rider sustained injuries when his bike rammed into a railing and fell into the valley on the Tirumala ghat road in the early hours today,” the official told PTI.

The deceased was identified as Natrajan Subramanyam, who had come with his friend Muniratnam Murli for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

According to police, the duo had initially visited Tirumala on February 24 to collect darshan tokens and returned before coming back on February 25 for darshan, staying overnight near the temple.

The official said they began their return journey in the early hours of February 26, when the rider, reportedly fatigued due to sleeplessness, hit a railing at a sharp turn.

Subramanyam died on the spot after falling onto rocks, while the pillion rider sustained injuries and is reportedly out of danger, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that fatigue and possible overconfidence led to the loss of control of the motorcycle, resulting in the fatal crash.

Police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 128(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence. PTI MS STH SSK