Motorcycle crashes into stray cattle in Amethi, kills rider

Amethi (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a stray cattle here on Wednesday, officials said.

Rahul (35), a resident of Gauradand village of Pratapgarh district, had come to visit a fair at Sangrampur. After attending the fair on Wednesday evening, he was returning to his village via the Amethi-Kithawar road, they said.

"When he reached near Muheebsah village, a stray animal suddenly came onto the road and his motorcycle crashed into it. Rahul sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to the Sangrampur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead," Sangrampur SHO Akhilesh Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and legal formalities are underway, he said.