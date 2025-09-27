Motorcycle falls into Navi Mumbai creek; one rider missing

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) A motorcycle carrying two men plunged into a creek in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, with one of the riders still missing, police said.

The accident occurred at Dhruvtara jetty in Belapur around 6.30 am, an official said.

Two men in their 20s were riding a two-wheeler along the jetty stretch when it accidentally veered off and plunged into the water, the official said.

While passersby and rescuers managed to save one rider, the other man was swept away by the strong currents, he said.

The marine police have launched a search operation with the help of local divers, fishermen, and rescue teams, the official said. PTI COR ARU