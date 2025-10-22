Motorcycle rams into road divider in outer Delhi, three killed

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Three men were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a road divider on GT road near Libaspur flyover in Swaroop Nagar area here early Wednesday, police said.

Information was received about the accident at 1.33 am. A police team rushed to the spot and found three men lying unconscious near a damaged motorcycle.

All three were declared dead on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were returning from Murthal after dinner when their speeding motorcycle collided with a divider on the flyover. None of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, an officer said.

The trio was taken to the government hospital in Burari, where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were later identified as Sumit (27), Mohit (26), and Anurag (23), all three residents of Nangloi, the police said.

The bodies have been preserved at a mortuary for postmortem.

Based on the facts and medical opinion, a case has been registered under sections 281 (Rash driving) and 106(1) (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ DV DV