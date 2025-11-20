Motorcycle rider dies in collision in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old motorcycle rider died after a collision with another vehicle here in Ramkola, police said on Thursday.

Digvijay Mishra, a native of Pachfeda village, was returning home from Kaptanganj on Wednesday night when the incident happened, they said.

At the Kervaniya intersection in Ramkola, he had a head-on collision with an unidentified vehicle.

An injured Mishra was taken to the Kaptanganj community health centre, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Ramkola SHO Santosh Srivastava said the body was sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV AKY VN VN