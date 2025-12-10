Motorcycle rider dies in road accident

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died when his speeding motorcycle hit a stationary vehicle on the EM Bypass here on Wednesday, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the biker was riding at a very high speed and was not wearing a helmet.

"He rammed his speeding motorcycle into the back of a parked vehicle near the traffic signal at Singhabari and then hit the road divider after losing balance at around 2 am," the officer said.

Police found him lying in a pool of blood on the roadside after being informed by locals. He was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Survey Park police station has started a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. An investigation is underway. PTI BSM RG