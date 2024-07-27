Motorcycle rider killed in collision with tempo

Nagpur, Jul 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a recklessly driven tempo in Hudkeshwar area here, police said.

Prathamesh Umesh Aakre, resident of Salai Godhani area, was returning home on his motorcycle on Friday evening when a tempo ran into him near Pipla turning.

Aakre fell down and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital but died.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against tempo driver Tanveer Kaisar Khan (42) under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe was on.