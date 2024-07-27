National

Motorcycle rider killed in collision with tempo

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Nagpur, Jul 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a recklessly driven tempo in Hudkeshwar area here, police said.

Prathamesh Umesh Aakre, resident of Salai Godhani area, was returning home on his motorcycle on Friday evening when a tempo ran into him near Pipla turning.

Aakre fell down and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital but died.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against tempo driver Tanveer Kaisar Khan (42) under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK

Subscribe