Motorcycle riders crash into calf in Lucknow; both die, animal also killed

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) Two men were killed after their motorcycle had a collision with a calf in the Gosainganj area on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 3 pm on the Maloili-Gosainganj Road.

The local Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and found one person dead and another critically injured. The injured man was taken to the community health centre in Gosainganj, where doctors declared him brought dead. The calf also died and was buried, police said Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two men were riding a motorcycle from Gosainganj towards Maloili village when the vehicle struck a calf near Patel Traders shop in Maloili Bazaar. "Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud sound and saw smoke after the collision, which led to rumours of a blast on social media," the police said in a statement. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ahmad, a resident of Matan Tola, and his brother-in-law, Mohammad Sohail, from Sandila in Hardoi district. Their families have been informed, police said. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI KIS VN VN