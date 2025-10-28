Motorcycle thief, who also worked as small-time actor, held in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 29-year-old notorious motorcycle thief, who also worked as small-time actor, from the Malvani area of the city, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sunil Subhash Chaudhari, was arrested by a team from the Bangurnagar police station, an official said.

Chaudhari, who hails from Muktainagar in Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra, was involved in at least 14 cases of bike theft registered since 2022 at Vile Parle, Versova, Aarey, Mulund and Amboli police stations, he said.

Police have recovered two Bullet bikes that he had stolen and cracked two cases of theft in Bangurnagar and one in Ghatkopar, he said. PTI DC NP