Motorcyclist dies after being run over by tractor in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A man has been killed after his motorcycle was run over by a tractor in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh, police said on Friday.

They said the accident, reported at around 7.30 am on October 1, took place near Mannat Automobile and Young India Talent School on Main Dhansa Road at Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh.

A police team reached the spot and found the body of a man lying by the roadside. A damaged motorcycle lay nearby.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the motorcycle rider was crushed under the tyre of a tractor-trolley passing through the area.

The tractor driver, identified as Amit Kumar (32), a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, told police that while he was moving from Mitraon village towards Najafgarh, the motorcycle suddenly came from the left side.

Due to his negligence, the two-wheeler came under the rear left tyre of the tractor, police said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. The tractor and motorcycle have been seized, a senior police officer said.

A case is being registered and an investigation is underway, he added. PTI SSJ RUK RUK