Motorcyclist dies after 'Chinese manja' slits his throat in Indore

Indore, Jan 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old motorcyclist died in Indore on Sunday after his throat was slit by 'Chinese manja', nylon kite string that is banned across the country, a police official said.

Motorcyclist Raghubir Dhakad (45) died after his throat was reportedly cut by kite string between Khajrana Square and Bengali Square in the city, Tilak Nagar police station house officer Manish Lodha told PTI.

"We have got information that his throat was slit due to Chinese manja. We are verifying it," Lodha added.

Dhakad's cousin Lal Singh claimed the string cut nearly two inches deep into the victim's throat, and he died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Dhakad use to lay floors in houses and was returning home after work, he added.

On November 30 last year, a 16-year-old boy riding a motorcycle on the bypass road near here died after his throat was slit by kite string.

Kite flying is a traditional staple of Makar Sankranti, which will be observed on January 14. PTI HWP LAL BNM