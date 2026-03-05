Motorcyclist dies after falling into NH-66 construction pit in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 5 (PTI) A motorcycle rider died after falling into a pit dug as part of National Highway construction here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Aji Kumar, 50, a resident of Memana.

According to police, at around 11:30 a.m., people noticed Kumar lying dead in a pit dug for constructing drainage as part of the National Highway-66 project at Skylab Junction in Ochira.

Later, a road barricade and Kumar’s motorcycle were also recovered from the water-filled pit, police said.

Officials at the Ochira police station suspect that Kumar might have lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the pit in the fatal accident.

Following the incident, residents alleged that construction work was being carried out without ensuring public safety.

They said deep pits were dug without proper barricades to prevent people and vehicles from falling into them.

Ochira police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the completion of the postmortem examination. PTI TBA SSK