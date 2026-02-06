Motorcyclist dies after falling into pit on under-construction road in west Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A motorcyclist died after falling into a pit on an under construction road in west Delhi on Friday morning, police said.

A call regarding the incident was received around 7 am that took place in the Janakpuri area, following which police personnel rushed to the spot, they said.

According to a senior police officer, preliminary investigations suggest that the location was a Delhi Jal Board construction site, which was properly barricaded.

"We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events," the officer added.

This incident comes weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17. PTI SSJ SMV HIG