Motorcyclist dragged on Audi's bonnet for 3km in Pimpri-Chinchwad; car driver among 3 held

Pune, Dec 3 (PTI) The driver of an Audi allegedly dragged a motorcycle rider on the car's bonnet for more than 3km after an argument in Pimpri-Chinchwad township of Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

Hours after the incident on Sunday evening, police arrested the car driver, Kamlesh Patil (23), and his two associates, Hemant Mhalaskar (26) and Prathamesh Darade (22), who were with him in the high-end vehicle.

According to the police, the victim, Zacheria Mathew, was riding a motorcycle when his two-wheeler was hit by a recklessly driven Audi car in the Bijlinagar area.

"After getting down from his motorbike, Mathew approached the car occupants and sought an explanation. However, the three accused started abusing him and his friend, and also assaulted them. Later, the car driver tried to hit the complainant, leading him to fall on the bonnet. He then allegedly dragged him (Mathew) on the car's bonnet for more than 3km and sped away," said an officer from the Nigdi police station.

A case was registered against the three car occupants, including the driver, and they were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added. PTI SPK RSY