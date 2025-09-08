Motorcyclist in Ganpati idol immersion procession dies in Nagpur after being hit by tanker

Nagpur, Sep 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Nagpur in the early hours of Monday amid a Ganpati idol immersion procession, a police official said.

The incident took place at 12:30am, the Koradi police station official said.

"Ajay Yadav, on a motorcycle, was accompanying other functionaries of Om Bal Ganesh Utsav mandal who were taking an idol for immersion. A speeding tanker rammed into his motorcycle, killing him on the spot," the official said.

The tanker driver, identified as Rajesh Gopal Chaudhary of Rajasthan, has been booked, he said. PTI COR BNM