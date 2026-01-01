Motorcyclist injures cop while escaping from New Year 'nakabandi'

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) A Mumbai police constable sustained injuries after a motorcyclist dashed into him while trying to speed past a 'nakabandi' (temporary checkpoint) set up as part of New Year security arrangements, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 3:30am near NSCI club under Tardeo police station limits, he added.

"While trying to speed past barricades kept at the place, the motorcyclist hit constable Ashish Nighot, who fell on the road and sustained injuries to his hand and leg. The accused managed to ride away from the spot," the official said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, whose two-wheeler has been traced to Worli area, the official added.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, he informed. PTI DC BNM