Motorcyclist killed after being hit by car on Ambejogai ring road

Beed (Maharashtra), Oct 31 (PTI) A motorcycle rider was killed after being hit by a car on Ambejogai Ring Road in the district on Friday night, police said.

The unidentified car driver fled from the scene.

Deceased Chandrakant Murlidhar Gangane (52) was a resident of Radi, Ambejogai tehsil.

The accident took place near the Manavlok office. Locals rushed Gangande to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital at Ambejogai, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gangane was employed as chief chemist at the Ranjani Sugar Factory, police said. Ambejogai City Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. PTI COR KRK