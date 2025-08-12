Motorcyclist killed after being run over by truck in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed on Tuesday morning after being run over by a speeding truck on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Saharanpur district, police said.

The truck driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when Himanshu, a resident of Sundarpur village, was out for some work, SP (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

When he reached near Manoharpur village, the speeding truck rammed into his motorcycle, throwing Himanshu nearly 10 feet onto the road. As the driver did not stop, the wheels of the truck ran over Himanshu, the officer said.

On receiving information, local police reached the accident site and impounded the truck, Jain said.

Himanshu's body has been sent for postmortem and a search is underway to trace and arrest the truck driver, the officer said. PTI COR KIS APL ARI