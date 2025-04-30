Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on highway

Nagpur, Apr 30 (PTI) In a hit-and-run incident, a 50-year-old biker was fatally run over by a private travel operator bus in Nagpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The death of Ramesh Biratal triggered an angry protest at the spot near Aamdi village, around 40 km from Nagpur, on the National Highway 44.

The victim worked for a local contractor. He was on his way to pay workers when a private bus knocked him down fatally. The bus driver fled with the vehicle, police said.

Villagers claimed this was the second fatal accident at the spot in the last three days and demanded the construction of a flyover.

The demonstrators left after the police pacified them. PTI COR NSK