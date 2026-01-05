Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Beed district

Beed, Jan 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Beed district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on the Kada-Limbodi road in Ashti tehsil and the deceased was identified as Anil Mohan Khilare, a resident of Sangvi Patan village who was the sole breadwinner of his family, they said.

According to police, Khilare was riding his motorcycle from Kada town towards his village in the afternoon when he met with an accident.

It was not yet clear whether the accident occurred due to a collision with an unidentified vehicle or because the motorcyclist lost control of his two-wheeler. However, the impact of the accident was fatal, and the rider died on the spot, they added.