Motorcyclists die in collision with speeding vehicle in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Two bike riders died after having a head-on collision with an speeding vehicle here near the Basupur Tower, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Phoolchand and Rajkumar, aged 22 and 42, had an accident last night in the Gauriganj area.

Phoolchand died on the spot, while Rajkumar, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the district hospital, where he succumbed.

Gauriganj Police Station SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey said that their bodies were sent for a post-mortem. PTI COR NAV VN VN