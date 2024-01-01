Motorist dies after falling into ditch dug up for Goa Smart City work; LoP slams govt

Panaji, Jan 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died on Monday after his motorcycle fell into a ditch dug for Smart City works in Panaji in Goa, a police official said.

Advertisment

Ayush Halarnkar died in the incident that took place in Mala area at 3:30am, he said.

"He fell into the ditch which had no sign posts nearby to alert motorists," local journalist Kaushal Palekar said.

Eye-witnesses said the area does not have proper lighting, making it very tough for motorists to spot the ditch.

Advertisment

On Monday evening, Smart City staffers were seen installing sign posts, while the state electricity department ensured all street lights were on.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said New Year began with a tragedy for a family due to gross negligence and arrogance of the government.

"No more excuses, fix responsibilities and act against those responsible. My condolences to the bereaved family," Alema said and urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to act against those responsible for the incident. PTI RPS BNM BNM