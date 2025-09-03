Motorist killed, pillion rider injured in accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sept 3 (PTI) A motorist died and the pillion rider was injured in an accident on Wednesday after their two-wheeler, allegedly hit by another vehicle from behind, rammed into a stationary state run BMTC bus here, officials said.

According to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the accident occurred near Sonnenahalli area when the two-wheeler allegedly attempted to overtake the bus which was halted at a bus stop near Dodda Basti on the Ramasandra- K R Market route.

The mini truck coming from behind crashed into the bike, causing it to hit the rear portion of the bus.

While the rider died on the spot, the person seated behind sustained leg injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, the BMTC said, in a statement.

BMTC further stated that neither its bus nor its driver were responsible for the accident.

Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) Prabhakar Reddy G T, along with senior officials and accident investigation staff, inspected the spot.

A case has been registered in the regard, police said, adding investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a tanker lorry and a car in Mangaluru, police said.

The accident happened on the Madikeri-Sullia National Highway near Kodapale in Sullia taluk.

The tanker lorry travelling from Madikeri towards Sullia collided with the car coming from the opposite direction, they said.

According to police, the car driver and his wife sustained injuries. They were first taken to KVG Hospital, Sullia, before being shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for advanced treatment.

A case has been registered at the Sullia police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP SA