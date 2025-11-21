Motorists get 50 per cent relief on pending traffic fines in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) In a major relief to motorists, the Karnataka government announced a 50 per cent concession on all unpaid traffic e-challan fines, enabling vehicle owners to settle their pending dues at half the original amount.

Sharing the details on its official 'X' account, the Bengaluru Traffic Police on Friday said the order will be in effect from November 21 to December 12, 2025 and cases with pending fines can be settled by paying 50 per cent of the due amount.

"The State Government, through Government Order dated November 20, has issued an order granting a 50 per cent concession on fines in cases registered under traffic e-challan by the Police Department that remain unpaid," it stated.

According to police, payment can be made through the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app and also the BTP ASTraM app introduced by the Bangalore Traffic Division.

Payments can be paid by providing your vehicle registration number at the nearest traffic police station or at the Traffic Management Centre, it added. PTI AMP ROH