Motwani Jadeja Young Artists Program to nurture 75 children in the arts

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A total of 75 talented children across Delhi, Bangalore, Maharashtra, and Punjab will participate in structured workshops, field visits, and mentorship sessions to nurture their talents in different artforms under the Motwani Jadeja Young Artists Program.

The program by Delhi-based non-profit Slam Out Loud, with support from Motwani Jadeja Foundation, is aimed at “systematically nurturing exceptionally talented children in the arts in India’s under-resourced communities”.

Running till July 2026, the initiative will also provide the children with access to platforms to showcase their work and develop creative portfolios. The initiative’s impact will be measured through performances, drawings, reflections, and creative projects.

"Art is one of the most powerful ways for young people to discover who they are and what they can become. With the Motwani Jadeja Young Artists Program, we want to give exceptionally talented children the structures they deserve - workshops, mentorship, platforms - while combining that with the freedom to dream and create without limits.

“Our hope is that these young artists grow into leaders who use creativity to transform both their own lives and their communities. We are very happy to partner with Slam Out Loud to launch this initiative in India," Asha Jadeja Motwani, founder, Motwani Jadeja Foundation, said in a statement.

By the end of the program, at least half of the young artists are expected to have developed creative portfolios, strengthening their pathways toward careers in the arts and ensuring that exceptional talent is no longer left unseen or unsupported.