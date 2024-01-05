MoU between India, USAID/India to help Railways achieve net-zero carbon emission gets Cabinet nod

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Union Cabinet during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved an MoU signed between India and USAID/India to help the Indian Railways achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2030.

A press statement issued by the Indian Railways on Friday said the Cabinet was apprised of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/India on June 14, 2023.

"The MoU provides a platform for Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector," it said.

It added, "The MoU facilitates utility modernisation, advanced energy solutions and systems, regional energy and market integration and private sector participation and engagement, training and seminars/workshops focusing on specific technology areas like renewable energy, energy efficiency and other interactions for knowledge sharing." According to the Indian Railways, it earlier worked with USAID/India for the deployment of rooftop solar systems across railway platforms.

The MoU states that the Indian Railways and USAID/India will jointly work for long-term energy planning, including clean energy for the Indian Railways.

They will develop an energy efficiency policy and action plan for Indian Railways buildings and plan for clean energy procurement to achieve its net-zero vision.

"Technical support for addressing regulatory and implementation barriers" and "bid design and bid management support for system-friendly, large-scale renewable procurement" are areas on which the two sides will work together.

Besides, the MoU will focus on supporting the Indian Railways in the promotion of e-mobility and collaboratively hosting events, conferences, and capacity-building programmes in the identified areas.

According to the Railways, the MoU will help reduce its dependence on imported fuel such as diesel and coal, among others.

"Deployment of renewable energy plants will give fillip to renewable energy technology in the country. This will help in the development of the local ecosystem, which subsequently gives a boost to local product development," the statement said.

"Technical assistance for the services under this MoU is intended to be provided by USAID under the SAREP initiative. This MoU is not an obligation of funds or a commitment of any kind, and it is non-binding. This does not involve any financial commitment from the Indian Railways," it added. PTI JP SZM