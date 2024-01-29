MoU on ERCP: CM Sharma says govt is committed to upliftment of all regions

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) A day after a tripartite MoU was signed on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the state government is committed to upliftment of every region.

Earlier on Sunday, a tripartite MoU was signed between the Centre and the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments in New Delhi for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Sharma was welcomed by the state ministers and the MLAs on his arrival at the Rajasthan Assembly here as they thanked him for the decision on the ERCP.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress legislators created an uproar in the state assembly on Monday over the MoU on the ERCP and demanded a reply from the state government in the House.

There will be an all-round development of the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the chief minister said and added the state government is committed to the upliftment of every region and every section.

The members of the ruling BJP said that this project would prove to be a boon for the people of eastern Rajasthan as availability of water for irrigation and drinking water will be ensured.

There is a wave of happiness among the people of eastern Rajasthan's 13 districts, including Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer and Tonk, they said.

Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi described the MoU on the ERCP as historic and said it will prove to be a milestone for development of the state as well as Madhya Pradesh.

Joshi said that a historic decision has been taken between the governments after the formation of a 'double engine' government in the state.

"This agreement ended the dispute that had been going on for 20 years. The revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project (ERCP) will prove to be a milestone for the development of both the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," he told reporters at a press conference here.

Joshi said Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled the promise made to the people of the state at the time of the assembly elections.

This is the reason why the people of the country have full faith in Modi's guarantee, he added, according to a statement issued by the BJP.

Joshi further said the work is going on rapidly towards making proper use of river water, adding 26 districts of both the states will benefit from the agreement regarding water sharing in the ERCP.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje in a statement said that the ERCP agreement made by the BJP government in 2016 is the result of Prime Minister Modi's commitment.

Raje expressed confidence that Chief Minister Sharma will complete the project and Rajasthan will be able to get water as per its interests. PTI AG AS AS AS