MoU on info exchange on maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines signed during CNS' visit to Brazil

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) During a recent visit of Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to Brazil, a key development was the signing of an MoU among the two navies and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on exchanging information on the maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines and other naval vessels, officials said on Monday.

The chief of the naval staff visited Brazil from December 9 to 12. The visit was aimed at strengthening the maritime partnership between India and Brazil.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi "held high-level engagements with senior Brazilian officials, including the Defence Minister, the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, and the Commander of the Brazilian Navy", the defence ministry said in a statement.

The discussions focussed on bilateral cooperation and defence industry collaboration, it added.

"A key development was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on exchanging information on maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines and other naval vessels, between the Indian Navy, the Brazilian Navy, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)," the ministry said.

The CNS visited various Brazilian Navy facilities, including the Itaguai Naval Complex and the amphibious helicopter carrier -- NAM Atlantico (A140).

He also attended the Passing Out Parade of 140 midshipmen at the Brazilian Navy's Naval Academy at Rio de Janeiro, the statement said.

"These engagements underscore the mutual commitment to deepen maritime cooperation between India and Brazil, advancing shared security goals, and training cooperation," it added.