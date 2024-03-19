Advertisment
MoU signed between AIIMS-Raipur and ECHS wing of MoD

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) An agreement was signed between the AIIMS-Raipur and the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) wing of the defence ministry on Tuesday to allow ex-servicemen to avail health benefits at the facility in a "capless and cashless manner".

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a ceremony held at the AIIMS-Raipur.

It was signed between the AIIMS-Raipur and the ECHS wing of Ministry of Defence, the senior official said.

It is only the second AIIMS hospital to be empanelled with ECHS after AIIMS-Bhopal, the army said.

This MoU will allow ex-servicemen to avail health benefits at the facility in a "capless and cashless manner", a senior official said.

The event took place in the presence of Lt Gen Padam Singh Shekhawat, General Officer Commanding, Madhya Bharat Area; Lt Gen (retd) Ashok Kumar Jindal, Executive Director AIIMS, Brigadier Jitendra Singh, Deputy Managing Director, ECHS, and Brig Aman Anand, Commander, Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area. PTI KND ANB ANB

