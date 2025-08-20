MoU signed for advanced research on Bastar tribals

Raipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Guru Ghasidas Central University and the Delhi-based Tribal Research & Knowledge Centre (TRKC) have signed an MoU, which will pave the way for advanced research on tribal communities of Bastar and Surguja in Chhattisgarh, the state government said on Wednesday.

The collaboration will focus on rich traditions of tribals, cultural heritage, and socio-economic structures, according to a release issued by the government.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Abhay S. Randive, Registrar of Guru Ghasidas Central University, and Rajeev Sharma, Chhattisgarh, in charge of TRKC.

The agreement aims to conduct research activities on tribal communities in the next three years.

Sharma said TRKC plays a vital role in promoting tribal studies across universities and colleges in India.

"With this MoU, the pace of research on Chhattisgarh's tribal communities will significantly accelerate," he said.

He emphasised that the research will explore unexplored dimensions of tribal life, including their ancient traditions, socio-political structures, systems of governance, indigenous entrepreneurship, sustainable development practices, and innovations, according to the release.

"The findings will not only enrich public knowledge but also empower tribal youth by reconnecting them with their glorious heritage and cultural systems," it said.

Randive highlighted that the MoU will facilitate joint research projects, area-based case studies, and capacity-building programmes for youth, administrators, and tribal stakeholders.

Planned activities include leadership development workshops and certificate courses, guidance sessions for social impact-based start-ups and innovations led by tribal youth, and awareness campaigns within tribal communities.

"The outcomes of these studies will also serve as a foundation for incorporating tribal issues and knowledge systems into academic curricula, thereby providing recognition and scholarly space to Chhattisgarh's tribal legacy," Randive said.

This landmark collaboration marks a step forward in giving Chhattisgarh's indigenous communities a stronger academic identity while ensuring that their traditions, history, and innovations are documented, preserved, and shared with the world, the government stated. PTI COR NSK